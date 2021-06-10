UrduPoint.com
Third Five-day Anti-polio Campaign Continue On Fourth Consecutive Day In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

A five-day anti-polio drive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues for the fourth day for which a target has been set to vaccinate 6.2 million children during the campaign, coordinator of the Anti-Polio Campaign Abdul Basit said here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues for the fourth day for which a target has been set to vaccinate 6.2 million children during the campaign, coordinator of the Anti-Polio Campaign Abdul Basit said here Thursday.

He said more than 800,000 children will be vaccinated against polio in Peshawar.

Coordinator Abdul Basit disclosed that 30,000 teams formed for the anti-polio campaign along with more than 40,000 security personnel deployed for polio teams.

He said, due to the present coronavirus situation, corona SOPs to be strictly enforced during the campaign and the teams have been briefed well before deployment.

Abdul Basit informed that this is the third polio campaign in the province this year and no polio case has been reported in the province this year.

However, he said, last year, 22 cases of polio were reported in the province.

