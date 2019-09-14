Third Party Evaluation Of Hospitals For Dengue To Start Soon
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:39 PM
The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has taken decision to conduct a third-party evaluation to analysis the arrangements for dengue fever eradication and reporting of dengue patients
The P&S Healthcare Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that third-party evaluation would be conducted through mobile phone application.
He further said that third-party evolution would help us to eradicate false reporting and paperwork.
He said that third-party evaluation would be started in dengue virus affected districts like Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Lahore.