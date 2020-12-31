Third phase of SCP to be launched from 1st January in Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtukhwa Health Department will be launched third phase of Sehat Card Plus (SCP) from tomorrow (January 1) in six districts including the districts of Haripur and Hazara division

To provide free health services to the masses of the province the third phase of SCP worth one million rupees for each family has been launched.

During the first phase of SCP, the programme, which was launched in early November 2020 from six districts of Malakand division benefited millions of people, later introduced in Zone II including Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram and Torghar districts on December 1,2020, which was inaugurated by KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in Abbottabad.

Haripur district was scheduled to include in the SCP programme phase III with five other districts comprising Mardan, Sawabi, Nowshara, Charsadda and Peshawar.

It is expected that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would formally inaugurate the third phase of SCP during his visit to Swabi on Saturday.