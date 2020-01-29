Third polio case of 2020 reported from Tank: EOC KP

(@FahadShabbir)

The virus continues to attack unimmunized and immune compromised children especially in the southern belt of the province as new wild poliovirus case has been reported from Tank district, taking the total case count to three in the province so far in 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The virus continues to attack unimmunized and immune compromised children especially in the southern belt of the province as new wild poliovirus case has been reported from Tank district, taking the total case count to three in the province so far in 2020.

National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad has confirmed wild poliovirus (WPV) case in 11 months old child from Tank district after taking stool sample of the affected child and isolating WPV virus from it.

In his comments on the reporting of polio cases from the province, Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit said that people especially parents should realize their responsibility towards the children and help the government in eradication of polio from the country.

"It is high time that parents should understand the significance of vaccination for the health of their children and ensure vaccination of all antigens of essential immunization including poliomyelitis to protect their children from vaccine preventable diseases and to shun anti-polio propaganda", he added.

Abdul Basit said that polio vaccine was completely safe and halal and do not cause any adverse effects upon administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that six WPV cases has been reported from the country in 2020 so far with three each from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.