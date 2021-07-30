Third shot of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine gives big boost to immunity: study

A third shot of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine administered six months or more after the second dose will give a remarkable boost to people's immunity against the deadly virus, a new study has found

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :-- A third shot of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine administered six months or more after the second dose will give a remarkable boost to people's immunity against the deadly virus, a new study has found.

The study was published on Medrxiv.org on Sunday for peer review.

Chinese researchers inoculated over 500 participants with a third dose six to eight months after their second jabs, and they found that the additional shot will lead to a big increase in antibody levels, with geometric mean titers assessed 14 days later increasing to 137.

9, or approximately three-fold.

The study also found that although neutralizing antibody levels declined six months after two Sinovac shots, a two-dose schedule generates good immune memory.

The research is consistent with recent studies over booster immunization with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which have showed higher concentrations of total antibodies after a third dose.