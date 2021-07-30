UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Third Shot Of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine Gives Big Boost To Immunity: Study

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:32 PM

Third shot of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine gives big boost to immunity: study

A third shot of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine administered six months or more after the second dose will give a remarkable boost to people's immunity against the deadly virus, a new study has found

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :-- A third shot of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine administered six months or more after the second dose will give a remarkable boost to people's immunity against the deadly virus, a new study has found.

The study was published on Medrxiv.org on Sunday for peer review.

Chinese researchers inoculated over 500 participants with a third dose six to eight months after their second jabs, and they found that the additional shot will lead to a big increase in antibody levels, with geometric mean titers assessed 14 days later increasing to 137.

9, or approximately three-fold.

The study also found that although neutralizing antibody levels declined six months after two Sinovac shots, a two-dose schedule generates good immune memory.

The research is consistent with recent studies over booster immunization with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which have showed higher concentrations of total antibodies after a third dose.

Related Topics

Immunity Lead Sunday

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 86 more lives, positivity ratio re ..

16 seconds ago

Australia's triple Olympian Aron Baynes ruled out ..

20 seconds ago

Japan approves domestic use of AstraZeneca COVID-1 ..

25 seconds ago

Wildfire Raging in 6 Turkish Provinces - Agricultu ..

30 minutes ago

KP Govt approves Center of Excellence for homeless ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistani leadership wants restoration of peace in ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.