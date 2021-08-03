Thirteen COVID-19 patients died in ATH during past 48 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The new wave of Coronavirus Tuesday claimed 13 more COVID-19 at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad during last 48 hours which was the highest number of deaths during the outbreak of the disease.

According to spokesperson, thirteen Coronavirus patients have lost their lives during last 48 hours while 46 new coronavirus patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ward at ATH Abbottabad where 16 were at COVID-19 ICU and 13 were declared critical and placed on CPEP machines.

Total number of COVID-19 patients admitted to ATH Coronavirus Ward have reached 118.

During the fourth lethal wave of Coronavirus the number of patients were increasing rapidly in Hazara division particularly Abbottabad is the center of the infected people.

ATH is the only place in the region which is providing complete facilities to the COVID-19 patients where despite increasing the number of COVID-19 beds in several wards has reached to its capacity.

ATH administration have requested masses to avoid public gathering, use facemask as a must and also directed them to follow Coronavirus SOPs.