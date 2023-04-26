Threat of mpox: Balochistan health department issues health alert

In view of the possible mpox, a viral zoonotic disease threat, the health department of the government of Balochistan on Wednesday issued an alert, a health official said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :In view of the possible mpox, a viral zoonotic disease threat, the health department of the government of Balochistan on Wednesday issued an alert, a health official said.

They said that the Director General of Health Balochistan has directed all government hospitals of the province to set up isolation wards.

"The Isolation wards with 5 to 10 beds should be established at a separate location from hospitals," a letter written to the heads of the hospitals by DG Health read.

He directed that all possible measures should be taken in view of possible cases in all hospitals.

"The instructions of the health department should be implemented on a priority basis," the letter further read.