Three Big Peshawar Hospitals Record Reductions In Coronavirus Patients

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 02:21 PM

The numbers of coronavirus patients at three big hospitals of the provincial metropolis were reducing with each passing day as at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) only 52 patients were under treatment for the infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The numbers of coronavirus patients at three big hospitals of the provincial metropolis were reducing with each passing day as at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) only 52 patients were under treatment for the infection.

KTH Spokesman on Friday informed 52 out of 106 reserved beds for coronavirus patients were in use while 13 patients were under treatment at the ICU. For the critical patients, 25 ventilators have been reserved wherein 13 patients were under treatment.

At the HDU of the hospital 18 patients were under treatment while 21 were on low oxygen supply units, the spokesman said adding during the last 24 hours 2 patients were admitted at the hospital.

Media In-charge of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) informed that the number of the coronavirus patients was showing a decrease at the hospital.

He said out of 204 reserved beds for coronavirus patients, 103 were occupied.

The total number of ventilators at the hospital was 68 of which 38 were reserved for the coronavirus patients. At the hospital's ICU 19 patients were under treatment while during the last 24 hours, 9 new patients of coronavirus were admitted. 12 corona patients were discharged from the hospital during the same time while one died of the infection.

At the Lady Reading Hospital, the Spokesman said 132 out of 517 beds reserved for coronavirus patients were in use adding 14 patients were at the ICU and on ventilators. At the HDU, he said 109 coronavirus patients were under treatment while 8 were on low oxygen supply units.

