Three clinics sealed, expired medicines seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, the drug inspectors have sealed three clinics and recovered expired medicines

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, the drug inspectors have sealed three clinics and recovered expired medicines.

During continued drive against quacks in the district the drug inspector Shahpur and Sahiwal Faheem Zia has conducted raids at different medical store and clinics at village Ichhra, Lalu Omar, Birbal and Sahiwal and recovered used syringes and expired medicines from Al- Rehman Medicos, Abrar Clinic.

Whereas, the drug inspector has sealed three quack clinics of Asad Abbas, Riaz Hussain and Muhammad Kamran and taken under custody injections, syrups, Syringes and other medicines.