UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Confirmed, 678 Suspect Cases Of Dengue Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:03 PM

Three confirmed, 678 suspect cases of dengue reported in Punjab

Three new confirmed and 678 suspect cases of the dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Three new confirmed and 678 suspect cases of the dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday, two confirmed cases were reported in Lahore while one case was reported from Rawalpindi.

All suspect cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far 196 cases had been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 191 patients had been discharged after recovery and currently five patients are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and thestaff recovered dengue larvae from 3,169 places during the last seven days.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi January From Government

Recent Stories

WMC evolves new strategy to clean city

2 minutes ago

Putin, Maduro to Meet in December - Venezuelan Vic ..

2 minutes ago

Wahab appreciates Paf du Pessis ahead of PSL’s r ..

25 minutes ago

PFA disposes off 2000 litres adulterated milk

2 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Shaikh for activation of Child Protect ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea eyes US$2 tln in trade by 2030

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.