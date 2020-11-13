Three confirmed, 678 suspect cases of dengue reported in Punjab

Three new confirmed and 678 suspect cases of the dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Three new confirmed and 678 suspect cases of the dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday, two confirmed cases were reported in Lahore while one case was reported from Rawalpindi.

All suspect cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far 196 cases had been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 191 patients had been discharged after recovery and currently five patients are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and thestaff recovered dengue larvae from 3,169 places during the last seven days.