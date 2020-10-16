UrduPoint.com
Three Confirmed, 709 Suspect Cases Of Dengue Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:07 PM

Three confirmed, 709 suspect cases of dengue reported in Punjab

Three new confirmed and 709 suspect cases of the dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Three new confirmed and 709 suspect cases of the dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Friday, four confirmed cases were reported, including one in Lahore, one in Gujranwala, one in Rajanpur and one in Sialkot.

All suspect cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far 109 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 101 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently eight patients are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered larvae from 8,860 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

