Three corona cases reported from Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The first three cases of coronavirus have been reported from Nowshera district on Friday.

The spokesman of Relief and Resettlement Department KP in a statement here Friday said three positive cases of coronavirus including two from Badrashi village and one in a tableeghi group member, Muhammad Yameen (55) were detected in Nowshera.

The other two persons whose were tested positive are Zahid Khan (40) and Bilal Shah (22).

The locked down of Badrashi village completed and teams were dispatched for collection of sampling.

About 18 members of a Tableeghi group accompanying Muhammad Yameen were quarantined yesterday. Further reports regarding the remaining people are awaited.