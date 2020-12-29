UrduPoint.com
Three COVID Patients From UK Found To Have New Variant Of The Virus

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:56 PM

Three COVID patients from UK found to have new variant of the virus

Sindh health department had arranged genotyping of COVID samples of 12 passengers returning from UK, only recently, and found six of them to be positive while three showing new variant of the virus, quite peculiar to the one identified in the country they had come from

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh health department had arranged genotyping of COVID samples of 12 passengers returning from UK, only recently, and found six of them to be positive while three showing new variant of the virus, quite peculiar to the one identified in the country they had come from.

Meeran Yousuf, spokesperson to the provincial health minister here on Tuesday said the three samples were registered to have 95% match of the variant identified in UK mentioning that these samples will go through another phase of genotyping.

According to her contact tracing of these patients is in process while their contacts were also being isolated.

It would be pertinent to mention that PMA office bearers in their press conference here on Monday had referred to possibility of the transmission through passengers arriving from one of the worst hit country.

They are mainly people of Pakistani origin allowed to be back to home but with conditions to bring along certificates related to their health status and a condition to be tested at local airports they are landing at.

