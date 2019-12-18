UrduPoint.com
Three Cups Of Filtered Coffee May Protect You From Diabetes : Study

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:07 PM

Three cups of filtered coffee may protect you from diabetes : study

In a good news for coffee lovers, researchers have found that coffee can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes - but only filtered coffee, rather than boiled coffee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :In a good news for coffee lovers, researchers have found that coffee can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes - but only filtered coffee, rather than boiled coffee.

The study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, shows that the choice of preparation method influences the health effects of coffee.

The findings from Chalmers University of Technology and Umea University in Sweden, offer new insight into this connection, using a novel method to help differentiate between the effects of filtered coffee and boiled coffee.

"We have identified specific molecules - 'biomarkers' - in the blood of those taking part in the study, which indicate the intake of different sorts of coffee. These biomarkers are then used for analysis when calculating type 2 diabetes risk," said study researcher Rikard Landberg, Professor at Umea University.

"Our results now clearly show that filtered coffee has a positive effect in terms of reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

But boiled coffee does not have this effect," Landberg added.

With the use of these biomarkers, the researchers were able to show that people who drank two to three cups of filtered coffee a day had a 60 per cent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes than people who drank less than one cup of filtered coffee a day.

Consumption of boiled coffee had no effect on the diabetes risk in the study.

To differentiate the diabetes risk for boiled and filtered coffee, a new technique called metabolomics was used, in combination with classic dietary questionnaires.

"Metabolomics is a fantastic tool, not just for capturing the intake of specific foods and drinks, but also for studying the effects that intake has on people's metabolism. We can derive important information on the mechanisms behind how certain foods influence disease risk," said study lead author Lin Shi.

