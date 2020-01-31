UrduPoint.com
Three-day Anti Polio Campaign In Muhmand District Of KP Continues

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 06:41 PM

Three-day anti polio campaign in Muhmand district of KP continues

The three-day anti polio campaign in Muhmand district of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa is continued unabated under the security provided by Muhmand Rifles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The three-day anti polio campaign in Muhmand district of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa is continued unabated under the security provided by Muhmand Rifles.

A private news channel reported on Friday that Wing Commander Lt. Col Faisal Shehzad of Muhmand Rifles also participated in the campaign by administering polio drops to a child in tehsil Halimzai.

