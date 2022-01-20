Three days polio drive to start from Jan 24

Deputy Commissioner, Amir Karim Khan, said that the three days special polio campaign will be started from January 24 in the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Amir Karim Khan, said that the three days special polio campaign will be started from January 24 in the district.

The district administration has decided to take strict measures to make the campaign successful.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in connection with polio campaign held at District Council Office here on Thursday. The meeting was also attended by SSP Operations Amir Khan Niazi and Health department officials.

He said that strict action will be taken against those who refused administering anti-polio drops to their kids.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that 2991 health department teams would vaccinate children under five years while teams would also be present at hospitals, dispensaries, buses, wagon stands and railway stations.

Aamir Karim Khan said that corona vaccination will also continue during the polio campaign.

Giving briefing to DC, CEO Health Dr Shoaib Gormani said that special door-to-door campaign will be launched under Corona SOPs and in accordance with modern methods.

He urged the masses to get their children under five years vaccinated against polio by this special polio campaign to avert them from lifelong disability.

He said that if any kid didn't got the drops due to any reason to must get their children vaccinated at the immunization center or at the nearest health center.