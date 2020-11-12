UrduPoint.com
Three Die Of Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:05 PM

Three people died of coronavirus while condition of three others was stated to be serious at hospitals here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Three people died of coronavirus while condition of three others was stated to be serious at hospitals here on Thursday.

According to the district administration spokesperson, 210 patients have been reported coronavirus positive during the last two weeks in the district.

The district administration appealed to people to adopt preventive measures, wear facemasks and maintain social distance.

