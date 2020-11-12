Three die of coronavirus

Three people died of coronavirus while condition of three others was stated to be serious at hospitals here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Three people died of coronavirus while condition of three others was stated to be serious at hospitals here on Thursday.

According to the district administration spokesperson, 210 patients have been reported coronavirus positive during the last two weeks in the district.

The district administration appealed to people to adopt preventive measures, wear facemasks and maintain social distance.