Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Three more patients died of the COVID-19 while 24 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Saturday that 1,103 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 959 while 19,203 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 130 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 45 at DHQ Hospital and 33 were admitted to General Hospital.