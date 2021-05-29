UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:46 PM

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Three more patients died of the COVID-19 while 24 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Three more patients died of the COVID-19 while 24 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Saturday that 1,103 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 959 while 19,203 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 130 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 45 at DHQ Hospital and 33 were admitted to General Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

245,407 people vaccinated

2 minutes ago

Man Charged With Attempted Murder of BLM Activist ..

2 minutes ago

PFUJ, HRCP, PBC term proposed media ordinance an a ..

53 minutes ago

Increased revenue to unleash a new era of developm ..

56 minutes ago

Last All Day, Music All the Way – Introducing th ..

1 hour ago

IGP for extending 'bi-cycle patrol unit' to other ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.