Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19, while 23 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Friday that 993 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that active cases in Faisalabad were 655, while 19,654 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

Currently,104 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 46 at DHQ Hospital and 25 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 313 confirmed patients isolated in their homes in the district.