Three Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Three patients died of the COVID-19 while 13 tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 409 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs.

He said a total active cases in Faisalabad had been reduced to 433 while 19,938 patients so far recovered from the disease.

He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for the COVID-19 patients. At present, 106 patientswere under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 40 at DHQ Hospital and 21 were admitted to General Hospital.

More Stories From Health

