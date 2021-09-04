Three districts of Hazara declared high disease prevalence after surge in Coronavirus cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :KP government has notified the closure of educational institutions and public gatherings in the three high disease prevalence districts of the Hazara division.

According to the notification issued, all private and public sector educational institutions of district Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra would remain close from 6th September to 11th September for physical classes.

Besides the closure of educational institutions, the NCOC also deiced to ban indoor/outdoor dining, indoor gyms, intercity pubic transport in all three districts of the region.

The lethal fourth wave of Coronavirus has badly affected the routine life in district Abbottabad where increasing numbers have hampered people.

District administration Abbottabad also imposed smart lock down in 6 localities as the Coronavirus cases surged, the smart lock down was imposed on the recommendations of the health department to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19.

No general entry or exit to these localities by any person, except supply essential commodities, shall be allowed, all types of gatherings within these premises are strictly prohibited.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under sections 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.