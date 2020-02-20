UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Iranians Infected With Coronavirus In Qom, Arak Cities - Health Ministry Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:34 PM

Three Iranians Infected with Coronavirus in Qom, Arak Cities - Health Ministry Official

Three Iranian citizens were infected with the novel coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-19, in the cities of Qom and Arak, Iranian Health Ministry Information Public Relations Head Kianush Jahanpur said on Thursday, adding that 19 people were currently being tested for the virus

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Three Iranian citizens were infected with the novel coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-19, in the cities of Qom and Arak, Iranian Health Ministry Information Public Relations Head Kianush Jahanpur said on Thursday, adding that 19 people were currently being tested for the virus.

"Three hospitalized patients in Qom and Arak are [infected with] COVID-19," Jahanpur said in a statement, adding that these individuals were Iranian citizens, one from Arak and two others from Qom.

He also said that one of those infected was a doctor who had examined two Iranians who died on Wednesday from the virus. According to the official, 19 people are currently being tested for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, media reported that two Iranian residents of Qom had died in Iran from the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, a member of the National Committee on Infection Diseases at the Iranian Health Ministry, Masoud Mardani, told Sputnik that they had not had any contact with Chinese citizens or people who have visited China.

Meanwhile, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran's health minister, told Sputnik that the exact source of the coronavirus transmission to Qom remains unknown.

COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. According to China's health authorities, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has crossed 74,000, with over 2,100 patients having died.

Related Topics

Iran China Doctor Died Arak Wuhan Qom December Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price rises to US$58.35 a barrel ..

6 minutes ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Says Plans to Discuss Sput ..

2 minutes ago

Libya Has Plenty of Resources, Reestablishing Oil ..

2 minutes ago

Red Cross to Work With Syrian Gov't to Expand Aid ..

20 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Decries Protests Against Return of Ukrai ..

24 minutes ago

German Prosecutors Treating Hanau Shootings as Ter ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.