Three medical stores sealed over selling expired medicines, injections in Sargodha

Three Medical stores were sealed over selling expired medicines and injections

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Three Medical stores were sealed over selling expired medicines and injections.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, Drug Inspector Faheem Zia has sealed three medical stores including Azam, Noor and shifa Medical stores in Tehsil Bhera over selling expired medicines and injections.

They department also asked Secretary Quality Control board for registration of FIR against them.

On that occasion Drug Inspector also sealed quack Muhammad Kaleem clinic and recovered expired medicines and injections.

Talking to media he said a strict action was also being taken against quacks inTehsil Bhera and sale of expired and non warranty medicine would not be allowed.

He also said medical stores and hospital were responsible for improving their hygiene management and implementing the Codes of Health Care Commission and Authority.