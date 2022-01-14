UrduPoint.com

Three More Cases Of Dengue Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 03:06 PM

Three more cases of dengue reported in Punjab

Three new confirmed case of dengue virus has been reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Three new confirmed case of dengue virus has been reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday, the total 19 cases of dengue have been reported since January 01, 2022.

All suspected cases of dengue had been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted whereas five confirmed cases were under treatment in different hospitals.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad had conducted surveillance at 373,140 indoor as well as 84,463 outdoor places across the province and destroy dengue larvae from seven places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from this disease

