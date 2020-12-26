UrduPoint.com
Three More Corona Patients Die In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 03:09 PM

Three more corona patients die in Faisalabad

Three more patients died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours and the number of deaths had reached 335 in the district since March this year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Three more patients died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours and the number of deaths had reached 335 in the district since March this year.

A spokesperson for the health department said that active cases in Faisalabad reached 418 while 6,184 patients had so far recovered.

He said that 87 coronaviurs tests were carried out in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad, out of them, six were positive. He added that 550 beds were allocated in the Allied Hospital and 85 in the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

He said 110 patients, including 41 confirmed, were under treatment in the Allied Hospitalwhile 40, including 10 confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

