UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three More Dead In Iran Coronavirus Outbreak: State Media

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:27 PM

Three more dead in Iran coronavirus outbreak: state media

The novel coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Iran, state media reported, taking the country's overall death toll from the outbreak to 15 -- the highest outside China.

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Iran, state media reported, taking the country's overall death toll from the outbreak to 15 -- the highest outside China.

Iran has been scrambling to contain COVID-19 since Wednesday when it announced its first two deaths in Qom, a centre for Islamic studies and pilgrims that attracts scholars from abroad.

Two of the dead were elderly women in the central province of Markazi and the other was a patient in the northern province of Alborz, state news agency IRNA said.

"One was an 87-year-old woman with a history of cardiovascular, pulmonary, liver and kidney diseases who passed away after being hospitalised for two days," Abbas Nikravesh, head of Saveh city's medical university, told IRNA.

The other was an 82-year-old with "serious blood and cardiovascular diseases" and died after being hospitalised for a day, he added, noting that she had a history of visiting Qom as her children live there.

"Three cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Saveh city so far, with two dead," Nikravesh said.

"There is now one infected 78-year-old woman from Afghanistan under special care." IRNA did not name the patient in Alborz or detail any underlying health conditions.

"This patient was under special care in recent days when he passed away," Hassan Inanlou, deputy head of Alborz's medical university, was quoted as saying.

According to IRNA, there are two more confirmed cases hospitalised in Alborz.

Iran has confirmed 61 cases of coronavirus infection so far.

Related Topics

Dead Afghanistan Iran China Died Saveh Qom Women Media From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ATC extends judge video leak scandal accused reman ..

1 minute ago

Traffic police challaned 1792 transporters in Fais ..

1 minute ago

Huawei RevealsHUAWEI AppGallery’s Visionto Build ..

15 minutes ago

IHC grants bail to Shahid Khaqan Abbassi in LNG ca ..

40 minutes ago

IHC grants bail to  PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in N ..

57 minutes ago

Players expecting packed stadiums in Multan and Ra ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.