HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Three more patients were brought to the Civil Hospital Hyderabad from Union Council Massu Bhurgari of Tando Jam on Tuesday.

According to hospital sources, the dengue patients were identified as Riaz Dal, Abdullah Khaskheli and Badal Menghwar.

The number of the dengue patients admitted to the Civil Hospital had risen to 12.