Three more die from corona during 24 hours in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :At least three more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost due to Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, said a report of the Health Department on Monday.

It said with three more deaths the tally due to coronavirus has reached 1675 in the province.

About 198 more people have tested positive for the virus during the said period.

The total number of people affected from coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 59485 while 136 more gained recovery after treatment.

The total number of people who recovered from the infection was 54519, the report added.