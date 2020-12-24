UrduPoint.com
Three More Die Of Coronavirus, 33 New Cases Reported In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:58 PM

Three more die of coronavirus, 33 new cases reported in Faisalabad

Three more patients died of coronavirus while 33 people were tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Three more patients died of coronavirus while 33 people were tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department on Thursday said the total number of deaths had reached 326 since March this year.

He said that 1,275 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories, adding that total active cases in Faisalabad were 383 while 6,178 patients had so far been recovered.

He said 550 beds were allocated in the Allied Hospital and 85 in the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patientsadding that 112 patients, including 47 confirmed, were under treatment in the Allied Hospitalwhile 35 patients ,including 10 confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

More Stories From Health

