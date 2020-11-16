Three more die of coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital

Another three patients including two elderly and a young man lost battle of life against coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to over 200 since March this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Another three patients including two elderly and a young man lost battle of life against coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to over 200 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases Dr Irfan Arshad said that M. Ashraf (65), Mrs Usman (64) and Nadir Hussain (25) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

M. Ashraf hailed from Kabirwala, Mrs Usman from Multan and Nadir belonged to Muzaffaegarh, he informed.

Seventy-Six patients were positive and 44 are suspected out of total 179 cases, he concluded.