Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 75 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Friday that 1,292 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He added that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,370 while 23,352 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

The DHO said that at present, 230 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 78 at DHQ Hospital and 43 at General Hospital,whereas 833 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.