Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 22 people were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 889 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 837 while recoveries 24,396.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 139 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 71 at DHQ Hospitaland 40 at the General Hospital. He further said that 550 confirmed patients were isolatedat their homes in the district.