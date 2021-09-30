Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19,while 33 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Thursday that 546 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He added that total active cases in Faisalabad were 792 while 24,479 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

At present, 150 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 76 at DHQ Hospital and 39 at General Hospital,he said and added that 513 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.