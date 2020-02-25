Three more die of coronavirus in Iran: state media

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Iranian officials on Tuesday reported three more deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities to 15, state media reported.

Two of the dead were elderly women in the central province of Markazi and the other was a patient in the northern province of Alborz, state news agency IRNA said.