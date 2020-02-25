Three More Die Of Coronavirus In Iran: State Media
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:41 PM
TEHRAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Iranian officials on Tuesday reported three more deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities to 15, state media reported.Two of the dead were elderly women in the northern province of Alborz and the other was a patient in the central province of Markazi, state news agency IRNA said.