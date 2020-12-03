UrduPoint.com
Three More Patients Die Of COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:50 PM

Three more patients die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Another three corona patients died,while 32 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Another three corona patients died,while 32 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad while talking to APP on Thursday,the death toll reached 261 in city since March this year. He informed that 582 coronaviurs tests were conducted,out of them 32 were positive.

He said that total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad reached 444. while 5,834 patients had so far recovered from disease. He further said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients. Dr Asif said that at present, 60 patients including 35 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 26 including 10 confirmed patients had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

