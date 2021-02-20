UrduPoint.com
Three More Patients Die Of COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

Three more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

Another three patients including a woman lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Another three patients including a woman lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Muhammad Arshad, 47, resident of Shahiwal while Zakia Bibi, 68, and Mumtaz Hussain Shah, 60, both belonged to Multan passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital Saturday morning.

Thirty one patients are declared positive and nine are suspected out of total 58 cases brought to register at the hospital in past dew days, he said. About nine patients were declared as negative who would likely to be discharged from ICU ward after completing necessary official proceeding, it was said.

