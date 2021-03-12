UrduPoint.com
Three More Patients Die Of COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 02:35 PM

Three more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Another three patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours Nishtar's focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Friday that Ramazan (75) Ghulam Yasin (46 ) and Ijaz Bhutta (55) died of Coronovirus.

Ramazan belonged to Sahiwal, Ghulam Yasin to Bhakkar and Ijaz hailed from Muzaffargarh , he informed.

He informed that a total of 77 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 24 were tested positive and 36 were suspected, he stated.

