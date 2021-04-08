UrduPoint.com
Three More Patients Die Of COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Thu 08th April 2021

Three more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

Another three patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 517 so far since March last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Another three patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 517 so far since March last year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Thursday that M.

Rafiq(65) M. Shoukat (45) and Zubaida Bibi (75) died of Coronovirus.

Rafiq and Shoukat belonged to Lodhran while Zubaida to Multan, he informed.

He informed that a total of 142 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 86 were positive and 19 were suspected, he concluded.

More Stories From Health

