Three more positive for COVID-19, raising tally of confirmed cases to 46 in AJK:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday rose to 46 with three new persons tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to an AJK Health Department report, two of the new coronavirus patients belonged to Rawalakot and one to the Palandri district.

Some 130 more patients were discharged from various quarantine centers after being tested negative for the COVID-19, health authorities informed.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 so far situation in AJK, the health authorities said a total of 1029 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 988 had been received, 942 of them were tested negative for the virus while results of 41 were awaited.

Of the 46 suspects tested positive, nine were admitted in Isolation Center in New City Teaching hospital Mirpur, 15 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, nine in CMH Rawalakot, one in DHQ Hospital Kotli, seven in Palandri DHQ Hospital and one in Isolation Hospital Muzaffarabad.

Three of the recovered patients have been discharged from New City Hospital Mirpur and CMH Rawalakot. There are 42 patients under treatment in different isolation hospitals across the state.

It may be added that the AJK government has established 60 quarantine centers at various locations in the state for dispensation of treatment to the pandemic affectees.

Mirpur Div. HQ Teaching Hospital and Urology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences Muzaffarabad were engaged in PCR Testing, the authorities said, adding that the identical PCR testing facilities would also be available at CMH Rawalakot next week.

The statement said the Health Department teams had been deputed at all entry points leading to AJK for detailed required screening of the passengers pouring in to Azad Jammu Kashmir. In case of the positive tests, all concerned were shifted to the nearest isolation center for medicare.