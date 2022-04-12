UrduPoint.com

Three New Corona Cases Reported In RWP

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 04:37 PM

Three more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,519

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Three more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,519.

According to the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, the total infected cases included 43,017 from Rawalpindi and 3,502 from other districts.

The report said that two cases had arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area and one from Potohar town among the new patients.

"Presently, only one confirmed patient is admitted to the Bilal Hospital." In addition, the report informed that 23 were quarantined, including 22 homes and one isolation.

The report further said that 6,767,648 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. The report added that the positivity rate was recorded at 0.27 per cent during the last 24 hours.

