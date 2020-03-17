UrduPoint.com
Three New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Azerbaijan As Overall Number Rises To 28 - Gov't

Three new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, raising the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 28, the cabinet's emergency response team announced on Tuesday

BAKU/TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Three new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, raising the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 28, the cabinet's emergency response team announced on Tuesday.

"Three more people in the country have contracted the coronavirus disease. They are receiving treatment and are in a stable condition," the response team stated.

Azerbaijan's cabinet on Friday reported that 25 people in the country had contracted the disease. One person has died as a result.

Russian Railways on Monday announced that trains between Russia and Azerbaijan will be temporarily suspended in order to contain the spread of the outbreak.

Elsewhere in the region, the Georgian government has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 since Sunday. On the government's official website to monitor the outbreak, officials confirmed 34 cases of the coronavirus disease in the country. A further 1,008 people are currently under quarantine and 64 more are under observation, the government wrote on the website.

Authorities in Georgia on Monday announced that foreign citizens, with the exception of diplomatic officials, members of accredited international organizations and the spouses or children of Georgian citizens, would not be allowed into the country for two weeks.

