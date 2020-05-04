UrduPoint.com
Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported From Bajaur

The district administration on Monday said that three new corona positive cases were reported from the district taking the tally to 35

KHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The district administration on Monday said that three new corona positive cases were reported from the district taking the tally to 35.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Fayyaz Sherpao directed Assistant Commissioner Naogai Habibullah Wazir to visit the areas from where corona cases were reported and quarantine the areas.

The district administration also deployed security staff on entry and exit points of affected areas to stop unnecessary movement.

Meanwhile, Focal Persons of Khar Hospital Dr Fazl Rehman said until now 35 cases were reported from the district out of which 17 were recovered and two succumbed to the disease.

