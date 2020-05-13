Three new COVID-19 positive cases emerge in AJK

With the appearance of three new cases of coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), the number of the confirmed cases increased to 91 in the state on Wednesday, AJK Health department said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) : With the appearance of three new cases of coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), the number of the confirmed cases increased to 91 in the state on Wednesday, AJK Health department said.

At the same time, the blood samples of new 208 suspects were tested across the state.

In a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued here, the State Health Authorities confirmed registration of 3 new positive COVID-19 cases in AJK including two belonging to Bagh district and one from Rawalakot district.

According to the report a total of 3245 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 3183 had been received with 91 positive cases.

Out of the total of 91 coronarus positive cases, 69 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state.

A total of 21 patients tested positive, are receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities / isolation centers in various parts of the state.

A total of 3092 persons tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 62 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

APP / AHR