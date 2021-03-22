Three schools closed after teachers tested positive for COVID-19

The health authorities Monday closed three government schools for ten days as the reports of different teachers becomes positive for coronavirus

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The health authorities Monday closed three government schools for ten days as the reports of different teachers becomes positive for coronavirus.

According to a notification issued here, the Government Comprehensive High school City Muzaffargarh, Government Girls Primary School Chak No 5-D and Government Girls Elementary School Ali Shah have been closed for ten days.

The decision has been made after getting positive test reports of different teachers of these schools.