Three suspected patients of cornovirsus referred to Nishtar hospital:CEO health

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Three suspected patients who belonged to Layyah and were suffering from cough and flue have been referred to Nishtar Hospital for further screening.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), District Health Authority, Dr Ameer Abdullah told reporters that Khuda Bux, his wife Pathani Mai and a relative Azhar Abbas have been sent to Nishtar hospital.

He informed that Mr Bux, his wife and relative had returned to their home located in Paharpur after visiting scared places in Iran adding that they have been referred to the health facility after they were screened with cough and flu.

First, they went to THQ, Kot Sultan from where they were sent to Nishtar for further investigation of Coronavirus, Dr Ameer said and added that FC personnel Azhar Abbas was posted at Tuftan border.

The suspected cases were shifted by Rescue 1122 staffers who were provided with special protection suits.

When approached Nishtar hospital focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad confirmed that they had received two patients Khuda Bux and his wife Pathani Mai both in their sixties on Thursday evening.

He stated that the patients have been shifted to Isolation ward of Nishtar Hospital.

Their samples for test will be sent to National Institute of Health, Islamabad for confirmation, he concluded.