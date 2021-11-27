Three Test Positive For COVID-19 In North China's Border City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 04:39 PM
Three people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday in China's border city of Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters
The cases were detected during a routine nucleic acid testing of workers at high risk of infection.
An epidemiological investigation was immediately launched and the residential areas and workplaces visited by the COVID-19 positive cases have been put under closed-loop management.
According to the authorities, a mass testing will soon be launched.