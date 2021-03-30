Three women polio workers shot dead in Afghanistan

Gunmen killed three Afghan women involved in a nationwide polio immunisation programme Tuesday, officials said, a day after authorities launched a new drive against the crippling disease

The three women were killed in two separate attacks in the restive eastern city of Jalalabad, officials said.

"They were all on duty going from house to house to vaccinate children," supervisor Wahidullah, who like many Afghans uses only one name, told AFP.

An official at the Nangarhar governor's office confirmed the incidents.

A relative of one of the victims told AFP his niece had joined the immunisation programme to earn some money for her family.

"Gunmen shot her dead this morning when she was on duty giving vaccines to children," said Haji Maqbool.

A spokesman for the ministry of health said the vaccination drive had been temporarily suspended in Nangarhar.

Officials say the Taliban won't allow door-to-door campaigns in areas it controls.