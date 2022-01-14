Tianjin reports 34 new local COVID-19 cases

North China's Tianjin Municipality reported 34 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the city's health authority said on Friday

TIANJIN, Jan. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :North China's Tianjin Municipality reported 34 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the city's health authority said on Friday.

As of Thursday, a total of 142 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 22 asymptomatic carriers have been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence, said the municipal health commission at a press conference held on Friday.