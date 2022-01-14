UrduPoint.com

Tianjin Reports 34 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Tianjin reports 34 new local COVID-19 cases

North China's Tianjin Municipality reported 34 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the city's health authority said on Friday

TIANJIN, Jan. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :North China's Tianjin Municipality reported 34 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the city's health authority said on Friday.

As of Thursday, a total of 142 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 22 asymptomatic carriers have been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence, said the municipal health commission at a press conference held on Friday.

Related Topics

China Tianjin

Recent Stories

EU-Russia Dialogue Depends on Whether Borrell Will ..

EU-Russia Dialogue Depends on Whether Borrell Will Be Allowed to Resume It - Lav ..

2 minutes ago
 UN agency estimates 2.1 pct economic growth for La ..

UN agency estimates 2.1 pct economic growth for LatAm, Caribbean in 2022

2 minutes ago
 Administrator chairs meeting of revenue & recovery ..

Administrator chairs meeting of revenue & recovery dept

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Regrets That EU Destroyed, Cemented All Mec ..

Moscow Regrets That EU Destroyed, Cemented All Mechanisms of Interaction With Ru ..

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov on Possible Accession of Finland, Sweden to ..

Lavrov on Possible Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO: It is Up to Them

9 minutes ago
 Britain's Sunderland wins Dakar Rally motorbike ti ..

Britain's Sunderland wins Dakar Rally motorbike title for second time

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.