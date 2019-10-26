UrduPoint.com
Timely Treatment Improving Nawaz's Health Condition: Dr Yasmin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 10:29 PM

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid Saturday said the treatment of Nawaz Sharif has been started after the diagnosis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid Saturday said the treatment of Nawaz Sharif has been started after the diagnosis.

Talking to media outside the Services Hosptal, Dr Yasmin said that as per the latest report, number of Nawaz Sharif's platelets were 45,000. She said that timely treatment had improved the health of Nawaz.

Dr Yasmin said that without diagnosis more complications could be possible. Bone marrow of Nawaz were producing 35 percent of platelets.

Dr Tahir Shamsi, Principal SIMS Prof. Dr Mahmood Ayaz, MS Services Hospital Dr Saleem Cheema, Prof. Javed Chaudhary and other officers were present on this occasion.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that one day before Nawaz Sharif had felt heart ache as a minor heart attack was reported after conducting all tests.

According to Dr Saqib Shafiq's ECG last evening, Nawaz's condition is better now. "Complication in the disease increases if the heart muscles are affected" she said.

All the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif were being discussed with his personal physician Dr Adnan.

Dr Yasmin said that Nawaz Sharif was feeling well as Prof. Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Dr Tahir Shamsi and Dr Saleem Cheema had verified after meeting with Nawaz.

Recommended medicines of medical board are benefiting Nawaz Sharif's health and "We did not provide false information regarding the medical condition of Nawaz Sharif", she said and added that Nawaz Sharif was a heart patient for a long time.

Dr Yasmin said that "Complication occurs if diabetes and blood pressure of heart patient become out of control. There are two cardiologists in the board, no one should do politics on the illness of Nawaz Sharif." She said that Chief Minister Punjab was being informed with the condition of Nawaz Sharif.

Dr Yasmin said that all the tests of Maryam Nawaz were normal. She said that Nawaz Sharif was fully satisfied with the treatment of Dr Tahir Shamsi.

